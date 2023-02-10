NALILANDA ati ubufi, boza, wenye, mwalenseka, remarked former president Edgar Lungu yesterday in reference to the UPND, before he passed through neighbourhood to check on the price of mealie meal. And former first lady Esther Lungu has lamented over what terms as continued harassment of her children by law enforcement agencies, saying they are too young for such. The duo was speaking yesterday after accompanying their son, Dalitso, who appeared before the Joint Investigations Team. In May last year, Dalitso was interrogated by a joint investigations team in relation to the ownership of nine vehicles which allegedly belong to his company. In a statement issued yesterday after the appearance, Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said Dalitso had appeared…...



