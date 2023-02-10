CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says if the ruling wanted to use the law against its rivals, a lot of people would have been arrested the moment it got in office. Commenting on Laura Miti’s remarks that UPND had adopted bad habits of using the law against its rivals, Kasanda said that was not the case, arguing that the new dawn government had no intention of pinning down anyone. “I don’t think that is what we want to do as the new dawn government. For us, if somebody is found wanting, the law will follow them, it’s not that we want to just follow them because of the rivalry, no. That is not what we want to do, absolutely not…....



