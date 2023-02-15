THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has approved a request to adjust bus fares upwards following the increase in the fuel pump price for February. In a statement, Wednesday, RTSA Acting Head of Public Relations Mukela Mangolwa said the adjustment was effective February 9, 2023. “The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has approved the request by the bus operators, to adjust bus fares pursuant to Section 108 (11) of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2022.The approved upward variation in bus fares are as follows: Intercity – long distance 5 percent, Copperbelt local and other towns K1, Lusaka and other towns K1. Inter-mine/ peri-urban Copperbelt K1, Lusaka peri urban K2. The changes in bus fares were effective…...



