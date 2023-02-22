POLICE have arrested Luapula Province deputy Permanent Secretary and District Commissioners for Nchelenge and Mwansabombwe in connection with the illegal dealing in Sugilite Mineral Ore. Last week, police in Central Province arrested four police officers from Mansa Police Station for the offence of conveying property reasonably suspected to be stolen or unlawfully obtained. The arrested officers were said to have been escorting a truck that was transporting illegally mined Sugilite which was disguised as manganese from Mansa to Lusaka. Central Province police commissioner David Chileshe, who confirmed the incident, said the matter was still under investigation as it was yet to be established who sent the officers to transport the mineral in question. And in a statement, Tuesday, Police Deputy…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.