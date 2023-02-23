PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says there is need to move away from the narrative that Zambia is against another country when State House holds a meeting with certain investors. And President Hichilema says his government would like to get the job done, saying the rigidities it inherited in the economy shouldn’t be an excuse anymore. Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says eight energy investors associated with the UK aim to invest over $2 billion and to generate over 1,500 megawatts of power in Zambia over the next few years. Speaking during the UK energy investors meeting, Wednesday, President Hichilema said business has to be conducted in a way that delivers mutuality. “We have taken a decision that we…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.