THE Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) says about eight people have died due to flood-related accidents countrywide, while 600,000 livestock is at risk due to flooding. In an interview, Wednesday, DMMU National Coordinator Dr Gabriel Pollen said the unit was also accommodating over 8,000 flood victims. “[About] 6-8 people have died due to flood related events or accidents countrywide. So far, we are accommodating over 8,000 people across the country, these are people whose houses have been either flooded, they have collapsed or they are just being affected by water. So these people have been provided with emergency shelter as well as non-food items. Casualties, we don’t have the statistics yet because of the attribution problems, so we are…...



