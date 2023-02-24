UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the recent arrest of some senior government officials from Luapula and Mongu is a clear demonstration of the party’s commitment to uphold the rule of law. And Mweetwa has disclosed that he is one of the people sponsoring disunity in PF. Police on Tuesday arrested Luapula Province Deputy Permanent Secretary and District Commissioners for Nchelenge and Mwansabombwe in connection with the illegal dealing in Sugilite Mineral Ore. And on Monday, police in Mongu arrested and charged Mongu Mayor Nyambe Mayumbana and Kambule Ward Councilor Jimmy Kaumba for assault. Addressing a media briefing in Lusaka, Wednesday, Mweetwa said the UPND will not treat any senior party officials abrogating the law as sacred cows. “This arrest is…...



