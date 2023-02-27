PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni says he feels sad whenever he sees political tension and divisions among politicians. And Chief Mpezeni has proposed that the Great East Road should be renamed ‘Umodzi Highway’ to symbolise unity. Meanwhile, the traditional leader has pleaded with parents to desist from sending their children into early marriages as a source of income saying it’s a sign of laziness. Speaking at Mtenguleni grounds during the N’cwala Traditional Ceremony, Saturday, Chief Mpezeni advised political leaders to be slow to anger and to forgive quickly. “To all the Zambians, please always remember that as we strive for unity and forgiveness in our common goals for success, we need to remain united as a people if we are to develop…...



