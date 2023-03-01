Minister of Local Government and Urban Development Gary Nkombo speaks during the tour of the City Market partly under rehabilitation on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says local contractors who feel aggrieved by the cancellation of feeder road contracts should seek legal redress. During a media briefing, Sunday, Zambia Association of Citizens Contractors (ZACCO) president Mutale Mpepo bemoaned government’s decision to cancel 197 feeder road contracts, further urging the government to slow down on criminalising the local contractors. In an interview, Nkombo advised Mpepo or any aggrieved persons to approach his ministry directly as opposed to doing “shadow boxing”. “If there is any unfair treatment in the manner that government has decided to go about the feeder road contracts issue, anybody who feels unfairly treated has the right still to approach the courts. Anybody who is aggrieved about…...