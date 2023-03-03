THE Zambia Police investigations team has seized 72 motor vehicles and one boat which are said to have been found concealed in a private yard in Lusaka West. Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale disclosed in a statement, Friday, that the motor vehicles, Landcruisers and Prados, are all suspected to be proceeds of crime. “The Police Investigations Team today, around 13:00 hours seized 72 motor vehicles and one Boat which were found concealed in a private yard in Lusaka West. The motor vehicles, Landcruisers and Prados, are all suspected to be proceeds of crime. Investigations are ongoing,” stated Mwale…. To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.Log In...



