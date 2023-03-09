TI-Z president Sampa Kalungu says UPND national youth chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso should give up the shares that he holds in Ndalumba Resources, a company which owns Sacko Mine in Mkushi. And PF National Youth Chairperson Christopher Kang’ombe has advised Liswaniso to make a full public disclosure of how he acquired the shares to dispel insinuations that he might have used his position to influence the process. On Friday last week, Liswaniso featured on Hot FM’s Breakfast Show where he disclosed that he indeed owned shares in the mine, which were given to him by the Chinese owner for free. This was after a PACRA document went viral showing that Liswaniso and Obvious Mwaliteta have about 1,800 shares each in the…...



