THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged former Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo for being in possession of a single story four-bedroom house, reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. In a statement, Friday, ACC Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono said Lusambo has since been released on Bond and will appear in court soon. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged former Kabushi Constituency Parliamentarian Bowman Lusambo for being in possession of a single story four-bedroom house reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. Mr. Bowman Lusambo of Lusaka’s Chamba Valley area has been charged with one count of being in possession of a property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 sub…...
Menu