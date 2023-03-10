THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged former Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo for being in possession of a single story four-bedroom house, reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. In a statement, Friday, ACC Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono said Lusambo has since been released on Bond and will appear in court soon. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged former Kabushi Constituency Parliamentarian Bowman Lusambo for being in possession of a single story four-bedroom house reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. Mr. Bowman Lusambo of Lusaka’s Chamba Valley area has been charged with one count of being in possession of a property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 sub…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.