POLICE in Lusaka have arrested Kasonde Mwenda of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Jackson Silavwe of Golden Party Zambia and several others for staging a protest against the 25-year concession for the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway road. The protesters were nabbed around Lusaka Civic Centre, Friday, a place they chose as their meeting point. A Millennium TV journalist who was covering the protest was also picked up in the process. In a video shared on her Facebook page, New Heritage Party leader Chishala Kateka could be heard negotiating with officers to allow them to go ahead with the protest, but her efforts proved futile. “Umfweni (listen), you are Zambians just like us…we are concerned about what future we are leaving for our…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.