PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he will not show sympathy to anyone found abusing public funds under his regime. The President says it’s saddening that while his government is trying to fight corruption, some people, including government officials continue to do wrong things. Speaking during a swearing-in ceremony of five diplomats, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for administration Dr George Sinyangwe and the Public Policy Specialist for policy analysis and coordination at Cabinet Office, Friday, President Hichilema said he was particularly concerned about the happenings at the Ministry of Finance. “This is something that is eating me up, over the years, public workers took a view that people’s assets belong to them, it is a very unfortunate situation. What is going…...



