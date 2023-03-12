Police officers showcase some of the skills during the Commemoration of the Zambia Police Open Day at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on March 4, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Zambia Police says it has released the 23 who were protesting against the 25-year concession for the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway on police bond. Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale had confirmed the arrest of the 23 on Saturday for the offence of unlawful assembly but said EFF leader Mwenda Kasonde, who was the organiser of the protest, allegedly ran away from the police upon reaching Central Police Station. In a statement, Sunday, Mwale confirmed the release of the 23 suspects, saying they will appear in court soon. “The suspects have been released on police bond. They will appear in court soon,” he said. And responding to PF’s Emmanuel Mwamba’s claims that Kasonde was missing, Mwale said the EFF leader…...