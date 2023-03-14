KUTUMPA uko, if I do the things that he did to me, he wouldn’t even be able to go to church, President Hakainde Hichilema exclaimed yesterday as he reacted to former president Edgar Lungu’s statement that once a politician, always a politician. Speaking when he attended the church service at St Johns UCZ Church in Lusaka’s Mtendere township, Sunday, Lungu said people should not be surprised when they see him, remarking that “once a politician always a politician”. But speaking during the UPND Interactive Conference on the Copperbelt Province, Monday, President Hichilema said PF will not be allowed to come back into power and kill more youths. “Alelanda ati alebwelelapo, kuti mwasumina imwe? Kwangala uko. (He’s saying that he will…...



