THE ZNBC Board has appointed Berry Lwando as the Director General of the national broadcaster, effective March 15, 2023. Announcing the decision, Tuesday, ZNBC Board Chairperson Jack Kalala said Lwando had a wealth of broadcasting experience spanning over 32 years. “It is with great pleasure that today I am introducing the new Director General and other Directors of ZNBC. Mr Berry Lwando has been appointed by the ZNBC Board as the Chief Executive Officer of ZNBC effective 15th March, 2023. Mr Lwando comes with a wealth of broadcasting experience spanning over 32 years. He has worked both in private and public institutions and is not a new face in ZNBC as this is where he started his career from. The…...



