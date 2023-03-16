JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says Cabinet will engage former president Edgar Lungu on his political status. Meanwhile, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo has congratulated Lungu on “coming back into active politics”. Commenting on Lungu’s perceived return to active politics, Haimbe said it was clear that Lungu did not want to remain as a statesman. “I think the analysis is clear, all the indications are that the former president does not want to remain as a statesman. There is substance over form. We say in these matters, whether they try to pretend now that he is not in active politics, the fact of the matter is he is. For me in executing my functions, I intend to ask…...



