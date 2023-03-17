PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he will spend a lot of time on the ground this year in order to appreciate people’s challenges directly. Addressing Lufwanyama residents, Thursday, President Hichilema said in 2023, his administration does not want to hear stories through social media. “This year [the] President’s time, the ministers’ time, MPs’ time, the mayors’ time; our time will be spent at the grassroots. Our marketers, our welders, carpenters who make the desks for the schools, this is a year for you. This is the year the President will spend time with the party UPND because that is the party that took us into government. I hope you got the message; this is the time for you. That is why…...



