PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s Political Advisor Levy Ngoma says the Head of State’s words against his predecessor Edgar Lungu aren’t harsh and people can simply Google to remind themselves of how the former president used to speak. And Ngoma says Lungu won’t be respected if he continues with his “childish behaviour”. In an interview, Ngoma said President Hichilema’s words against Lungu were not harsh. “About those that might be talking about the President’s tone or words, they should go and Google and check how the PF were ranting that time. They could even go to the extent of saying that ‘this time around we will arrest him (HH) and he will die in prison’, they said those statements. Go and check…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.