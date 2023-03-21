ANTI-Corruption Commission Board Chairperson Musa Mwenye says Zambians should expect action on present corruption in a couple of weeks or so. And Mwenye says plea negotiations are more meaningful to him than complete out-of-court settlements as there must be an acknowledgment of wrongdoing. Meanwhile, Mwenye says it’s okay for one to be rich, but people should be able to explain their wealth. When he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Mwenye said some of the issues being investigated at the Ministry of Finance happened in the last two years. “Every fraud, and [a] forensic expert will tell you it takes between 12 months to 18 months to identify irregularities, fraud and theft in most institutions. The reason is simple it takes…...



