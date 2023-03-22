FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says APNAC Secretary General Munir Zulu will be taken to task to prove his allegations. Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has invited Zulu to furnish the commission with details of the alleged corruption involving two cabinet ministers. On Tuesday, Munir, who is also Lumezi Independent member of parliament, alleged Dr Musokotwane and his Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development counterpart Charles Milupi had been secretly appearing before the ACC. Zulu charged that they had each received US$250,000 bribes in relation to the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway project. “Right now, we have received solid information that the current minister of finance honourable Musokotwane, together with the current Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Honourable…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.