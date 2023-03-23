THE Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) says it is awaiting the final verdict from investigative wings on Auditor General Dr Dick Sichembe’s arrest before making any comment. In a statement, Wednesday, ZICA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Bwembya said once the outcomes of the case were known and legally concluded, the institute would issue a statement to that effect. Bwembya said the institute was pursuing engagements with concerned stakeholders to ensure public funds were safe guarded and operations continued smoothly. “This is a follow up to the press release that was issued on 13th February, 2023. The Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) is closely following press reports on this matter concerning our members at the Ministry of Finance and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.