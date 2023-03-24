LUMEZI Independent member of parliament Munir Zulu says he will present the documents supporting his corruption allegations against Finance and Infrastructure ministers before the courts of law. And Zulu says he will only appear before the Anti-Corruption Commission on Monday following the commission’s move to summon him but will say nothing. Meanwhile, Zulu has expressed disappointment over President Hakainde Hichilema’s reaction to his allegations, saying he had hoped that the Head of State would encourage him to go expose corrupt individuals. On Tuesday, this week, Zulu alleged that Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane and his Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development counterpart Charles Milupi had been secretly appearing before the ACC, further alleging that the two each received US$250,000 bribes in…...



