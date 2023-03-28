INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says it is illogical to condemn President Hakainde Hichilema for speaking in support of his minister because he knows their history and what they stand for. And Milupi says he is willing to step down as minister should there be any truth to APNAC Secretary General Munir Zulu’s allegations. Meanwhile, Milupi says an opposition party is sponsoring Zulu to make allegations aimed at derailing UPND’s progress in addressing economic challenges. Last week Tuesday, Zulu alleged that Milupi and his Finance counterpart Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane had been secretly appearing before the ACC, further alleging that the two each received US$250,000 bribes in relation to the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway project, among other allegations. But…...



