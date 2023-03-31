ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani has assured the Parliamentary Committee on Parastatal Bodies that the power utility company is no longer accruing debt. And the Parliamentary Committee on Parastatal Bodies has heard how Ndola Energy Company invoiced Zesco amounts totaling US$86,644,676.21, for which interest in amounts totaling US$7,993,749.33 had accrued, for power it did not supply for a period of 11 months between 2020 and 2021. Meanwhile, the committee also heard how Zesco paid out amounts totaling K146,496,441 to nine security companies which it shortlisted using national limited bidding without justification for the provision of security and patrol services of Zesco Limited’s properties and installations. During a hearing, Wednesday, Committee Chairperson Brain Kambita, who was generally satisfied with the submission…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.