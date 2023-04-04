DIAMOND TV Chief Visionary Officer Costa Mwansa has announced the expansion of the television station’s reach into Southern Africa.

And MultiChoice Zambia Managing Director Leah Kooma said the expansion of Diamond TV will help market Zambia to the Southern African region.

In a statement, Tuesday, Mwansa said the expansion meant subscribers would now access Diamond TV in Zimbabwe, Namibia, Malawi and Botswana on DStv and GOtv platforms.

“As a locally grown brand we are elated over this partnership with Multichoice Africa, the development provides us with growth opportunities in a number of areas that include content syndication and production, tourism promotion and better reach and service for our clients. Diamond TV Zambia’s offers the latest current affairs coverage, best entertainment and lifestyle programming including, drama, culture, youth programmes, documentaries, prime-time news, and movies,” said Mwansa.

Meanwhile Kooma said the switch-on was done today, April 4, 2023, at 10:00 hours.

“Launched in 2017, Diamond TV is home to exciting local entertainment on DStv and GOtv platforms, offering a unique approach to TV broadcasting with a tagline “TV Re-invented. The expansion of Diamond TV will help market Zambia to the Southern African region. We are happy to be part of the growth of a wholly Zambian company. Our aim has always been to enrich lives and the growth of Diamond TV for us speaks to this. It is our quest to help promote Zambia’s culture, tourism beauty, creative space, values and ideals to an international audience by forging partnerships such as these. The switch-on was done today, April 4, 2023, at 10:00 hours,” said Kooma.