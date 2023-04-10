UPND Chairperson for Elections Gary Nkombo has charged that former president Edgar Lungu was a weak president who allowed criminals to control him. Speaking during campaigns in Chililabombwe for a local government by-election, Thursday, Nkombo, who is also Local Government and Rural Development Minister, said Zambians cheapened the Presidency when thy elected Lungu as president. “Me I knew the PF more than you ever knew them yourselves. Because it is this person here who the PF even took to jail in 2013. They took me to jail over an election like this one. Today the chickens have come home to roost because yesterday those who killed Lawrence Banda who President Hakainde speaks about every day, they were convicted yesterday. My…...



