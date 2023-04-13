THE Anti-Corruption Commission says investigations into the Ministry of Finance corruption scandal have revealed that government lost over K300 million when officials paid themselves fictitious allowances between 2020 and 2021. And the ACC has also restricted over 100 bank accounts and Treasury Bills and Bonds, held by the 18 officials arrested so far from the ministry and Auditor General’s Office, held at the Bank of Zambia valued at K31,876,000. Last month, the ACC arrested 18 officials in connection with payments made for fictitious activities and theft of public funds at Ministry of Finance, among them Auditor General Dick Sichembe, former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba and Accountant General Kennedy Musonda. Addressing a media briefing on the commission’s activities in…...



