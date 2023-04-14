FORMER vice-president Enock Kavindele has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to consider his predecessor’s warning that it’s easy for a Head of State to be misled, describing it as genuine advice. Speaking when human rights activist Brebnar Changala paid a courtesy call on him, Tuesday, former president Edgar Lungu said President Hichilema may not be aware about how the mealie meal crisis came about because it was very easy for a Head of State to be misled. In an interview, Kavindele agreed with Lungu’s observation, saying it was possible that President Hichilema may have received wrong information regarding the maize issue. “In the case of maize, it is very possible that the President may have received wrong information. His (Lungu’s) observation…...



