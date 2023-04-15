FORMER inspector general of police Lemmy Kajoba says it was a great honour for him to serve under President Hakainde Hichilema. Yesterday, President Hichilema fired Kajoba and appointed Graphel Musamba in his place. The President also terminated the contracts of four Permanent Secretaries. In a statement, Saturday, Kajoba thanked President Hichilema for giving him the opportunity to serve as inspector general of police. “I wish to express my sincere appreciation for the opportunity that the President of the Republic of Zambia and Commander-In-Chief of the Defence Force Mr Hakainde Hichilema gave me to serve the Republic of Zambia as Inspector General of Police. I want to take a moment to thank his leadership and support during my time in office…....



