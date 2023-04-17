FDD leader Edith Nawakwi makes submissions on the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 before the Parliamentary Select Committee of the National Assembly in Lusaka on September 25, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FDD leader Edith Nawakwi says President Hakainde Hichilema is surrounded by “empty vessels” who don’t read or understand governance. And Nawakwi says she cannot concentrate on her Legana business because the UPND government has collapsed the economy. Meanwhile, Nawakwi says she was summoned by police because of revelations she made against government which they didn’t like. Responding to Infrastructure and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi who challenged her to explain how exactly the IMF programme was causing food shortages in the country, Nawakwi said UPND ministers had agreed with IMF to reduce subsidies on agriculture. “The challenge that Hakainde has, he has these empty vessels around him who don’t read, who don’t understand what is going around. Our agreement with…...