NATIONAL Pension Scheme Authority Director General Muyangwa Muyangwa says partial access to pension benefits is with immediate effect following the President’s move to assent the NAPSA Bill into law. Muyangwa says beneficiaries can even start making their claims today as long as they follow the verification processes. Yesterday, President Hakainde Hichilema signed into law, the National Pension Scheme Amendment Bill of 2023 which allows for the partial withdrawal of pensions. President Hichilema announced this in a post shared on his Facebook page. “We have signed into law, the National Pension Scheme Amendment Bill 2023 which, in line with our promise to the Zambian people, allows for the partial withdrawal of pensions. The new law will give citizens the opportunity to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.