UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda has welcomed former president Edgar Lungu’s recent sentiments in which he warned that it’s easy for a Head of State to be misled, saying that is what is expected of him. Speaking when human rights activist Brebnar Changala paid a courtesy call on him, last week, Lungu said President Hakainde Hichilema may not be aware about how the mealie meal crisis came about because it was very easy for a Head of State to be misled. And in an interview, Monday, Imenda said Lungu needed to create an enabling environment for President Hichilema to even consult him on governance issues. “He should make the environment so friendly, so welcoming that even the current Head…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.