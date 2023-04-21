I DIDN’T share my suspicions regarding my son’s condition with my husband because I was scared, says Naomi Kalindalwenje of Lusaka’s Garden House. Naomi, 35, is a mother of a four-year-old child with down syndrome. Down syndrome is a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome. Chromosomes are small “packages” of genes in the body. It causes a distinct facial appearance, intellectual disability and developmental delays. The characteristics of Down syndrome include low muscle tone, short stature, a flat nasal bridge, and a protruding tongue. People with Down syndrome have a higher risk of some conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease and epilepsy. Married, with three other children, Naomi has had to learn to take care of her last born…....