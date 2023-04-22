NAPSA Director General Muyangwa Muyangwa says the authority disbursed over K1.3 million to 27 beneficiaries under the partial withdrawal facility as of this Thursday. Muyangwa has also assured that the partial withdrawals will not affect the other obligations of the authority, saying NAPSA is a big institution, “there’s no way K11 billion paid over time can threaten the fund”. On Monday last week, President Hakainde Hichilema signed into law the National Pension Scheme Amendment Bill of 2023 which allows for the partial withdrawal of pensions. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s breakfast show, Friday, Muyangwa described the first week of the programme implementation as empowering, challenging and interesting. “I can confirm that payouts have started and there were over…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.