ACTIONAID Zambia board chairperson Pamela Sibanda says the 20 per cent NAPSA partial withdrawals will help increase liquidity in the economy. Sibanda has, however, called for urgent financial literacy and investment knowledge sharing for all NAPSA partial withdraw claimants. In a statement, Friday, Sibanda said partial access to the pension fund will help improve employees’ household incomes. “ActionAid Zambia is of the view that by NAPSA giving out 20 percent of the pensioners’ benefits, there will be increased liquidity in the economy that will assist, boost the small-scale entrepreneurs and at the same time improve the wellbeing of senior citizens as they will afford improved access to public services such as health care services hence improving their quality of life,”…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.