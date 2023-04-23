Police officers showcase some of the skills during the Commemoration of the Zambia Police Open Day at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on March 4, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

POLICE have apprehended 167 persons suspected to be behind a spate of attacks and robberies in different parts of Lusaka. Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale says the suspects are aged between 10 and 44, and include eight females. In a statement, Saturday, Mwale said the arrests were made with efforts from the members of the Community Crime Prevention Unit (CCPU). “Police in Lusaka working together with the members of the Community Crime Prevention Unit (CCPU) apprehended 167 persons suspected to be behind a spate of attack and robberies in different parts of the city, 21 of them who have been eluding the police dragnet and are facing charges of aggravated robbery. They have been on the police wanted…...