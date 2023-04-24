PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza has challenged Health Minister Sylvia Masebo to publish documents for all “suspicious” deals at her ministry to prove that there is indeed transparency there. On Thursday last week, Masebo said there was neither corruption nor secrecy at her ministry and that all documents on any deal or contract were readily available for the public to access. Masebo added that there was absolutely nothing sinister about the Egypt drug deal. But in an interview, Mwanza said Masebo should prove that there was transparency at her ministry by publishing documents for all suspicious transactions. “If Sylvia means what she says, we challenge her to publish the Egypt deal so that all the Zambians will be able to…...



