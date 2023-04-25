THE family of late Mirriam Tembo who was hit by a presidential motorcade sweeper has revealed that it was offered K10,000 as compensation by rider, Alex Mungala’s relatives. The deceased’s family, however, says it has rescinded its earlier decision to agree to the offer after realising that it was a “trap”. Earlier this month, a Lusaka woman died after she was hit by a presidential motorcade sweeper. Police disclosed in a statement that Tembo, of Garden Compound, died after she was hit by a motorbike while crossing the road near Selena Trust School in Chalala area. Police identified the rider of the motorbike as Constable Mungala, aged 33, of State House Police camp, who survived with injuries. In an interview,…...



