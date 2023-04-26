PF member Joyce Simukoko says some people have continued criticising former president Edgar Lungu’s public appearances because they fear that he could win the polls if he decided to stand again. In an interview, Simukoko said Lungu is free to say and do anything because losing elections doesn’t make him an outcast. She added that those who criticise Lungu’s public appearances and statements were scared of him. “President Edgar Lungu is part of our country. It does not mean that when they have removed you from Presidency then you can’t say or do anything, I don’t know what kind of reasoning that is. So does it mean that now he does not have to participate in the country’s affairs? That…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.