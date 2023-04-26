Former DMMU Coordinator Chanda Kabwe speaks when he appeared before the Public Account Committee (PAC) at Parliament Building in Lusaka on May 11, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

POLICE yesterday recorded a warn and caution statement from former Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Chanda Kabwe for allegedly being in possession of property believed to have been stolen. This was after the Police Investigation Team interrogated Kabwe for about two hours in a matter involving a motor vehicle, Toyota Hilux, which is among other properties under investigation under the company called Bellum, whose directors are said to be on the run. In a statement, Tuesday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the motor vehicle which is believed to be in Kabwe’s possession was intercepted along the Great North Road around Katuba area on April 20, 2023. “Police have recorded a warn and caution statement…...