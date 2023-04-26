THE National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA) says as of yesterday, it had paid out K237.4 million to 6,177 people under the partial withdrawal facility. In an interview, Tuesday, NAPSA head-corporate affairs Cephas Sinyangwe said the authority will be posting the updated figures and all important information online. “We will be posting the numbers and figures on our Facebook page every day. There is a lot of information which people can get from there. So as of end of business today, we had paid out about K237.4 million to 6,177 claims. We are hoping that the 6,177 people who have been paid will be ambassadors and will teach their colleagues about the online platforms because we need as many people to…...



