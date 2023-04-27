ENVIRONMENTAL Activist Chilekwa Mumba says the 2023 Goldman Environmental Prize awarded to him has given him a sense of fulfillment that the country can do better in terms of looking after the environment. The Goldman Environmental Foundation has honoured six environmental activists from Zambia, Indonesia, Turkey, Finland, Brazil, and the United States for being outstanding defenders of the environment. In a statement, Monday, the foundation said Mumba was honoured for pursuing a lawsuit against Vedanta Resources for the pollution caused in Chingola. “The Goldman Environmental Foundation today announced six recipients of the 2023 Goldman Environmental Prize, the world’s foremost award for grassroots environmental activists. Alarmed by the pollution produced by the Konkola Copper Mines operation in the Copperbelt Province of…...



