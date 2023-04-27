MINISTRY of Information Media Director Thabo Kawana says the recent Kwacha appreciation can be attributed to government’s financial discipline. And Kawana has refuted claims that the government wants to neutralise the church. Addressing the media, Tuesday, Kawana said it was folly for some people to question the strengthening of the Kwacha. “We want to talk about the strengthening of the Kwacha that has been questioned by stakeholders and political parties. They are asking, why has the Kwacha strengthened? It is also surprising, the same people, when the Kwacha weakens, they ask, ‘why is the Kwacha weakening?’ As you know, the exchange rate has many factors or drivers, among them is the factor of sentiments. A negative sentiment results in a…...



