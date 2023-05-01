PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he wants to discourage the notion that government cannot collaborate with the business community because there is no “them” and “us” but only one country to grow. And President Hichilema says government will not allow people to die due to lack of safety measures in mines where people are operating without licenses. Speaking when he met with the business community in Serenje, President Hichilema said illegal mining and lawlessness will not be allowed. “To have this meeting with you is really very pleasant, this is how it should be, we must be interacting, we are one economy; there is no ‘them’ and ‘us’. I want to discourage the view point that government this side and we…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.