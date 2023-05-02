PF presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile says President Hakainde Hichilema should lead by example by reducing his foreign trips so that his Ministers can follow suit. During the Presidential Delivery Unit workshop on Thursday, President Hichilema lamented that some ministers and permanent secretaries were perpetually traveling when they had not even achieved their deliverables. The President further directed the sale of all brand new VX V8 motor vehicles bought after UPND formed government. But in an interview, Mundubile said President Hichilema had made a number of trips which had not benefited the Zambians. “So it is like father and son, so he must lead by example. The President has travelled so many times out of the country and the Zambians can’t…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.