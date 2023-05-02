Former secretary to the cabinet Leslie Mbula at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER secretary to cabinet Leslie Mbula says President Hakainde Hichilema’s plea against graft in the civil service is falling on deaf ears as some public workers are still asking for a ‘ka something’. And Mbula has attributed the slow progress in some ministries to differences between a permanent secretary and a minister in certain instances. Speaking during ZNBC’s Sunday interview programme, Mbula said every Zambian desired a hardworking, efficient and decent civil service, devoid of corruption. “We all want to have a very hardworking civil service, an efficient service, a decent civil service free from corruption. And I think that the President has spoken time and time again about the civil servants not asking [for a] ka something. He has…...