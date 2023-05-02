FORMER secretary to cabinet Leslie Mbula says President Hakainde Hichilema’s plea against graft in the civil service is falling on deaf ears as some public workers are still asking for a ‘ka something’. And Mbula has attributed the slow progress in some ministries to differences between a permanent secretary and a minister in certain instances. Speaking during ZNBC’s Sunday interview programme, Mbula said every Zambian desired a hardworking, efficient and decent civil service, devoid of corruption. “We all want to have a very hardworking civil service, an efficient service, a decent civil service free from corruption. And I think that the President has spoken time and time again about the civil servants not asking [for a] ka something. He has…...