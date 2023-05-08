HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says he supports the President’s decision to direct the sale of VX motor vehicles because there are other suitable vehicles ministers can use. Last week, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa directed public service employees to surrender all brand new VX motor vehicles to the Ministry of Transport and Logistics for safekeeping before they are sold. President Hakainde Hichilema had earlier directed the Secretary to the Cabinet to ensure that all brand new VX V8 motor vehicles bought after UPND formed government were sold. In an interview, Mwiimbu said government needed to lead by example by ensuring that resources were prudently managed. “I want to state unequivocally that I support the decision…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.