UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says he has information that the Patriotic Front is planning to enter into an alliance with the Socialist Party ahead of the 2026 general elections. And Mweetwa says the procurement of the VX vehicles for ministers was sanctioned by Permanent Secretaries and the ministers had no hand in it. Meanwhile, Mweetwa says the people regretting voting Edgar Lungu out of power are part of the 1.8 million who voted for him as the 2.8 million have nothing to complain about. Speaking when he appeared on Prime TV’s Oxygen of democracy programme, Monday, Mweetwa said he had information that the PF would either push for Lungu to contest or get into an alliance with Fred Mmembe. “I…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.